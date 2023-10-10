Ed Cosens shares new song ‘Blackdog’ for World Mental Health Day

Ed Cosens has shared a pensive new song called ‘Blackdog’ for World Mental Health Day today (October 10).

The song addresses mental health issues and the ‘Black Dog’ – a commonly-used metaphor for depression – and finds the Reverend And The Makers songwriter wondering if he will “ever break free” from the cycle.

“It’s just about waking up and feeling in that dark place where you feel unable to function,” Cosens shared in a press statement.

“I’d had the idea for a while and then I started writing with Janie Price, who works under the name Bird. We sat down for half an hour and wrote together, chucking ideas down, and it all came together quickly. It was a really cathartic process.”

Listen to the track below.

Elaborating on the song in the YouTube description for his new track, the Sheffield singer-songwriter wrote: “‘Blackdog’ is a song about mental health and the cyclical nature of the never ending battle between good days and bad days, dark and light, positive and negative.

“Issues with Mental health can affect people from all walks of life and it doesn’t discriminate. Trying to understand mental health and what it is that ultimately tips the balance is a seemingly impossible task but perhaps writing about it and putting some of my thoughts into words and music helps me and hopefully it could help others too, start a conversation.”

The artist wrote the song during a songwriting retreat earlier this summer hosted by the Buddy Holly Foundation.

The retreat was hosted in Whitby, an old childhood holiday destination of Cosens’. “Whitby is a place that over the years I have felt able to get away and clear my head,” he shared. “Perhaps the synergy of that place and that moment helped bring the song to life.”

A press release has also teased a second album from Cosens which is due to delve into “more personal territory for inspiration”, with further details to be announced soon. His debut album, ‘Fortune’s Favour, came out in 2021.

For help and advice on mental health: