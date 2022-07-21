Ed O’Brien talks Radiohead’s future plans, says they “might happen… might not”

Ed O’Brien has discussed Radiohead’s future plans in a recent interview.

Speaking to The Line-Up Podcast O’Brien answered whether or not the band would eventually come back together.

“It might happen, but the other thing is… it might not” the guitarist said. “And does that matter?”

Elsewhere in the interview, he said “There’s no Radiohead at the moment.”

“There’s a truth to what we do,” he went on to say. “So we’re not going to be one of those bands that gets together for the big payday.”

O’Brien continued: “The thing with Radiohead, we could do something in a couple years. We might not. But I think what it has to be, it has to be five people going, ‘I really want to do this again with you.’ And I think at the moment, because we’ve done it for so long, we’re all reaching out and having different experiences. And that should be allowed, and that should be encouraged.”

Although he didn’t share a specific timeline, Ed also implied the band could potentially play together again. “We love one another,” he added. “We’re brothers. We probably will play together.

“It could be that it doesn’t happen. I’m sure it will do. I’m almost certain that it will do. But you’ve got to also be able to be fine with it not happening again.”

“We’re an ongoing band and have online meetings – there was a Zoom call recently,” he said at the time. “We’re talking about stuff, but for the foreseeable future everyone is doing their own thing. When it feels right to plug back into Radiohead, then we will.”