Ed Sheeran, Afgan and Tiara Andini to perform at TikTok Awards Indonesia 2021

The full lineup of performers for the TikTok Awards Indonesia 2021 has been revealed, led by Ed Sheeran, Afgan and Tiara Andini.

TikTok shared the lineup for the event on Tuesday (February 22), just three days before the awards show is scheduled to take place. The awards show will see a special performance from Ed Sheeran.

Other performers include Afgan, Tiara Andini, Lyodra, Idgitaf, Rossa, Alsa Aqilah, Betrand Peto Putra Onsu, Happy Asmara and Kaleb J.

The TikTok Awards Indonesia 2021 will hand out awards to the best and most popular,content creators on the platform in the past year. It will be hosted by Ayu Dewi, Boy William, Bondol and Sania Leonardo.

The awards show will take place on Friday (February 25) at 6PM WIB via the TikTok app.

Sheeran most recently teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon on a metal version of the former’s song ‘Bad Habits’, which they debuted live at the BRIT Awards earlier this month.

Afgan has been putting out videos in a live performance series set in an empty Jakarta International Stadium, released as a way to thank his fans for their support throughout his 14-year career.

Tiara Andini, who ended January by releasing a music video for her 2021 ballad ‘Merasa Indah’ – topped the inaugural Billboard Hits of the World chart for Indonesia.

Singer-songwriter Lyodra – who was nominated for best Southeast Asian act at the MTV EMAs last year – won Album Of The Year for her self-titled record at the Indonesian Music Awards (IMAs) in December.

