Ed Sheeran and J Balvin unite on new songs ‘Sigue’ and ‘Forever My Love’

Ed Sheeran and J Balvin have made for a somewhat unlikely combination, sharing two new collaborative singles.

The first, ‘Sigue’ is a fiery party-starter that features both artists singing over an instrumental courtesy of superstar reggaeton producer (and frequent Balvin collaborator) Tainy. ‘Forever My Love’, on the other hand, is a much slower, acoustic-led ballad. Sheeran sings in Spanish on both tracks, specifically learning the language for his contribution.

‘Sigue’ arrives alongside a video that shows the pair partying in a luxe hotel, while ‘Forever My Love’ comes accompanied by a black-and-white clip where Sheeran and Balvin perform the track together in the studio. See those below:

According to Sheeran, he and the Colombian star met while they were both at the same gym in New York last year. “It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi,” Sheeran recently explained.

“We chatted so long we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted non stop,” Sheeran continued. The serendipitous meeting eventually led to time in the studio where the pair worked on music together, the first two tracks being ‘Sigue’ and ‘Forever My Love’.

“He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine. Was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this and I had so much fun doing it.”

Earlier this month, Sheeran was announced as part of the line-up for ITV’s Concert For Ukraine, which will take place at the Resort World Arena in Birmingham next Tuesday (March 29). The event, which is raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, will also feature the likes of Camila Cabello, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Manic Street Preachers and Tom Odell.

Balvin, meanwhile, will kick off a North American tour next month. The singer is set to perform in San Antonio, Tucson, Las Vegas, San Diego, Seattle, Oakland, El Paso, Miami, Atlanta, New York, Boston and other cities.