Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X join line-up for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X are among the artists announced for night two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2021.

Billed as “the UK’s biggest Christmas party”, the annual event will return to The O2 Arena in London on December 11 and 12. Yesterday (November 3), it was confirmed that Justin Bieber, Coldplay and more will appear at the first edition.

Today (November 4) organisers have revealed that Ed Sheeran will headline the second event, with Lil Nas X set to give a UK exclusive performance.

Anne-Marie, Mabel, KSI, Griff, Joel Corry and JLS are also on the bill alongside The Capital Weekender Live With MistaJam And Friends, Shane Codd, Nathan Dawe and Jonasu.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: “Today we revealed that a star-studded line-up of the world’s biggest hit music artists will play night two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and what a show we have lined up for Capital listeners! The countdown to Christmas is officially on!”

Tickets go on sale here at 9am GMT tomorrow (November 5). A pre-sale for Capital VIPs and Barclaycard customers began at 9am today.

Jingle Bell Ball headliner Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, released his fourth album ‘=’ last week (October 29).

During a recent interview, the musician explained that he is planning to make “10 symbol records” in total, “but the next five won’t be maths.”

In a three-star review of Ed Sheeran’s new record, NME said: “So, ‘=’ adds up to another album on which Sheeran comes off like a millennial Lionel Richie – namely, a very gifted singer-songwriter who’s sometimes sunk by his saccharine streak.”