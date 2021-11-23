Ed Sheeran announces global live-streamed concert

Ed Sheeran has announced a global live-streamed show, The Equals Live Experience.

The singer-songwriter will showcase his new album ‘=’ during a special gig at Alexandra Palace in London, which will be broadcast worldwide via Amazon Music on December 5 at 8pm GMT.

Five fans – including one guest each – are being offered the chance to attend the 90-minute “stunning visual performance” in person. Details on how to enter can be found in the Instagram post below (click here for the full terms and conditions).

Advertisement

Those tuning in from home can do so through the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and Prime Video. Further information can be found here.

“I’m looking forward to celebrating the release of = with this special gig and with my fans from across the globe,” Sheeran said in a statement. “I’ll be playing a load of new tracks for the first time on the night, too! See you on the 5th x.”

It comes after the ‘Bad Habits’ star delivered a virtual performance from within the Pokémon Go app yesterday (November 22). A video of the show is available to view for eight days, until next Tuesday (November 30) at 9pm GMT.

Meanwhile, Sheeran was awarded the Favourite Male Pop Artist prize at the American Music Awards 2021 on Sunday evening (November 21). He was up against Drake, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd in the category.

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran is set to hit the road for a UK and Ireland stadium tour next year. Before that, he’ll play an intimate one-off Christmas show in London and headline Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball.

In a three-star review of ‘=’, NME wrote: “[Sheeran’s] persistent bad habits make this album a little less enjoyable than it could be.”