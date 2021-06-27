Ed Sheeran confirms he’s written a new BTS track

Ed Sheeran has revealed he has written a song for the new BTS record.

While speaking to Most Requested Live, Sheeran confirmed the new track after briefly discussing his previous collaboration with the record-smashing Korean group, ‘Make It Right’.

“I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record,” he said. “And they’re super, super cool guys as well.”

BTS’ label Big Hit Music corroborated the news with a short statement to South Korean media, reading: “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.”

In a three-star review of Sheeran’s new single ‘Bad Habits’, co-written and co-produced with regular collaborators FRED and Snow Patrol‘s Johnny McDaid, NME wrote: “In a way, it’s not dissimilar to recent Weeknd hits such as ‘Blinding Lights’, which offer a darkish but catchy update of ’80s synth-pop. So perhaps ‘Bad Habits’ isn’t so unexpected after all: it’s a pretty on-trend electro bop from one of the savviest men in pop.”

BTS, meanwhile, received some good news this week (June 23) when a South Korean minister has said that he would write a recommendation for the group to delay their mandatory military enlistment, should they apply for it.

As of June 23, a new amendment regarding military deferment has taken effect in South Korea. The law, which passed last year, states that pop musicians who have received cultural merits from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism may apply to defer their enlistment until the age of 30.