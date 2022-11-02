Ed Sheeran confirms new album as he becomes first UK artist to have four albums spend year in Top 10

Ed Sheeran has confirmed that he will release his next album in 2023.

The singer-songwriter, who today (November 2) was also announced to have broken another UK charts record by becoming the first British artist to have four albums spend year in Top 10, made the announcement in an Instagram video.

Although he didn’t give much away, including a firm release date and a title, Sheeran said in the clip that he was busy shooting a new music video for his album “out next year”.

Advertisement

The Official Charts Company has confirmed that four of Sheeran’s studio albums – ‘+‘ (Plus), ‘x‘ (Multiply), ‘÷‘ (Divide) and ‘=‘ (Equals) – have now all charted for 52 weeks or more inside the Top 10 of the UK’s Official Albums Chart.

The singer is the first artist to achieve the feat; the only other act to have more than one album do so is Simon & Garfunkel, with two albums.

In his Instagram video Sheeran also celebrated the fact that ‘Shivers’, the second single from his 2021 album ‘=’, has now reached one billion streams on Spotify. It marks his 11th time hitting the billion mark as an artist and his 15th as a writer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Earlier this year Sheeran hit another milestone streaming record by becoming the first artist to ever hit 100million followers on Spotify.

The pop titan’s fifth album, ‘=’, was dominating the UK’s Album Chart this summer with a 689,000 combined UK chart sales. In July it was the most streamed and downloaded album of the year in the UK to date.

Meanwhile, Sheeran revealed recently that a new documentary about his life is in the works. The singer, who is set to take his ‘Mathematics’ world tour into 2023, revealed that the film has already begun shooting.

Advertisement

He told The Sun: “We are shooting a documentary at the moment about my life, and there was a big conversation about what we include.”

Previously the singer has expressed his desire to make “10 symbol records” in total.

Last November Sheeran said he was planning to bring out an acoustic collection titled ‘-‘, which could be the record that he is referring to in the above Instagram video.

He told the Armchair Expert podcast at the time: “I’m going to make 10 symbol records, but the next five won’t be maths.”

Sheeran said he also has plans for a follow-up to 2019’s ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’, which featured duets with acts including Eminem, Cardi B, Justin Bieber and Stormzy.

He added: “Between the next one, I’ll do ‘No. 7.’”