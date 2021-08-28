Ed Sheeran gave Elton John a “giant marble penis” for his birthday

Elton John has revealed that Ed Sheeran bought him a “giant marble penis” for his birthday earlier this year.

Speaking on Hit 109.9’s Carrie And Tommy Show, John, who has been a friend of Sheeran’s for years and managed him during the early stages of his career, said that the ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker gifted him the phallic statue for his 74th birthday in March.

“For my birthday this year, he gave me a giant marble penis,” John said. He then joked: “I don’t know if that’s because I’ve always been a prick or not.”

Asked where he keeps it, John replied: “I suggested to [husband] David [Furnish] that I should put it in the garden. And he said, ‘No, we have children.'” Now, the statue is “hidden in an area in the house where” the pair’s two young sons won’t see it.

He added: “But it’s a beautifully-made penis. What can I tell you? What do you buy the man who has everything? A beautiful marble penis!”

The marble statue isn’t the first time an artist has bought John a penis-related gift. In 2017, the ‘Tiny Dancer’ singer shared that Eminem gave him a pair of diamond-encrusted cock rings in celebration of his civil partnership with David Furnish back in 2006.

Elsewhere during the interview, John recalled speaking to Sheeran about his fashion sense and how he asked Donatella Versace to smarten up the singer’s famously scruffy appearance, which included making the pink suit he wore in his ‘Bad Habits’ video.

“I said, ‘Ed, listen. You’ve worn the baggy shirts and the trousers and it’s got you so far but it’s now time to make a change,'” John said. “About a year and a half ago, I fixed him up with Donatella Versace and got him some stuff.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran debuted two new tracks during an intimate show in Coventry on Wednesday (August 25).

The singer-songwriter, who will release his fifth album ‘=’ in October, performed at the city’s 1500-capacity HMV Empire in celebration of the music retailer’s 100th birthday.