Ed Sheeran says he once got so high with Snoop Dogg that he couldn’t see

Ed Sheeran isn’t much of a smoker but he couldn’t resist smoking with Snoop Dogg, the singer-songwriter has revealed.

Speaking to Conan O’Brien for the Conan Needs A Friend podcast, the ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer-songwriter shared that he met Snoop Dogg backstage after performing at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia this March.

Sheeran was introduced to Snoop through another famous friend, Russell Crowe, who happened to be at Sheeran’s Melbourne show. “I’ve sort of got quite close friends with Russell Crowe over the years and he is really close with Snoop Dogg.”

He added: “I don’t really smoke at all but I was in the dressing room and they were just like blunt for blunt for blunt for blunt. I was like, ‘I guess at some point during the night, I have to, just to say I smoked with Snoop Dogg.'”

Sheeran continued: “He was like, ‘Do you want some?’ so I have a bit and I was like, ‘I don’t feel too bad, this is good’. Then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more, and then I have a bit more. I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘I can’t see right now.'”

Listen to the full episode below.

Ed Sheeran released ‘Autumn Vatiations’, his second album of the year, in late September. In a two-star review of ‘Autumn Variations’, NME said the album “isn’t a flying start to this next phase of [Sheeran’s] catalogue” and “is akin to aimlessly swiping through Instagram, blurry snaps of followers’ leafy happenings whizzing past in a distracted daze.”

Earlier this week, the singer followed-up the newly released album with a live bonus version. Subtitled ‘(Fan Living Room Sessions)’, the bonus project features live renditions of each song on ‘Autumn Variations’, recorded and performed live from the homes of 14 of his fans.