Ed Sheeran has responded to Ukrainian band Antytila’s plea to perform at benefit concert

Ed Sheeran has responded to Ukrainian band Antytila’s plea to perform remotely from Kyiv at next week’s ‘Concert For Ukraine’ in Birmingham.

Announced last week, the two-hour benefit show will air March 29 on ITV in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

After hearing of the concert’s announcement, the members of Antytila – who are currently fighting the Russians in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv – sent a video message to Sheeran via Facebook to ask to play the concert remotely from their home country.

Now, the singer-songwriter has taken to his Instagram Stories to let the bandmembers know that he has received their message sent from Kyiv where they’ve taken up arms against Russian forces.

“Hey guys, I just watched your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it. Firstly I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand with you and I’m so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week,” Sheeran said.

“I can’t wait to check your music out, guys – and I’m sending you lots of love,” he added.

Sheeran is set to perform with Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Manic Street Preachers, Tom Odell and Becky Hill at the show, which takes place at Resorts World Arena Birmingham.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event – which is expected to raise over £3million – will be donated by ITV to the DEC fund.

The likes of Arcade Fire, Patti Smith and Franz Ferdinand have performed at Ukraine fundraiser shows recently, while London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire will host ‘A Night For Ukraine’ tonight (March 25).

Elsewhere, The Cure launched a new charity band t-shirt as Massive Attack confirmed plans to sell off special artwork to help victims of the Ukraine invasion.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.