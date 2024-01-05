NewsMusic News

Ed Sheeran announces “intimate one-night-only” show at Singapore’s Capitol Theatre

It'll take place a day after his previously announced Singapore National Stadium concert

By Puah Ziwei
Ed Sheeran in 2023. Credit: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

British hitmaker Ed Sheeran will play an “intimate one-night-only” at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore next month.

The newly announced concert, titled ‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’, will take place on February 17 at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore. The show is organised by AEG Presents Asia, in partnership with KrisFlyer, the rewards programme of the SIA Group.

The show is being described as “a rare opportunity to experience the singer-songwriter perform in… a more intimate environment”, where the ‘Eyes Closed’ singer will “[share] stories as he goes through his catalogue of hits with a full band”.

According to a press release, Sheeran is expected to perform cuts from his two 2023 albums, ‘Autumn Variations’ and ‘Subtract’, alongside a number of his greatest hits.

The details for ‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’ are:

Date: February 17. 2024
Venue: Singapore, Singapore, Capitol Theatre
Ticket Price: S$298
Ticket Sale Date: 12 January (Friday) at 3pm, KrisFlyer members will
be able to redeem tickets from today (January 5) onwards via KrisFlyer Experiences
Ticketing Merchant: Ticketmaster
Concert Organiser: AEG Presents Asia

The newly announced ‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’ show will take place a day after the Singapore stop of Sheeran’s ongoing ‘+ – = ÷ x’ world tour, which will be held on February 16 at the Singapore National Stadium.

The Capitol Theatre is an iconic and historic landmark that first opened in July 1930 as a cinema, with a screening of the 1929 musical Rio Rita. At the time, it was “hailed as having the most modern auditorium” in the Far East, per the NLB.

From the ’50s to the ’60s, the Capitol Theatre was one of the “premier picture places” of its time, per URA. It also doubled as the venue for both Miss Singapore and Miss Malaya beauty pageants, and also saw performances by local legends The Quests.

The Capitol Theatre would close in December 1998, before being redeveloped in the early-2010s, and finally re-opening on May 19, 2015 with the world premiere of Singapura: The Musical.

