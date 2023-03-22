Ed Sheeran is already planning for a posthumous album

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he is already planning for a posthumous album to be released after his death.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the ‘Shape Of You’ singer revealed that he has plans to release at least five more records throughout his career, with a special album being planned for after his demise.

That posthumous album will be a continual work in progress, with the singer saying: “I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote ‘perfect’ for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there. And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out.”

Elsewhere in his interview with Rolling Stone, Sheeran spoke of his ongoing struggle with suicidal thoughts and depression following the death of two of his closest friends Jamal Edwards and Australian cricketer Shane Warne.

“I felt like I didn’t want to live anymore,” he told Rolling Stone. “Those thoughts were bad enough, but shame arrived as their companion. They seemed selfish, especially as a father. I feel really embarrassed about it.”

“No one really talks about their feelings where I come from, he said. “People think it’s weird getting a therapist in England. [But,] I think it’s very helpful to be able to speak with someone and just vent and not feel guilty about venting,” Sheeran said of the negative connotations surrounding therapy in the UK.

For further help and advice on mental health: