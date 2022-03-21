Ed Sheeran is teasing new music with J Balvin

Ed Sheeran has teased footage of him performing new music with J Balvin.

The singer-songwriter posted a clip, which you can view below, and revealed that the pair have recorded two new songs together.

“So I want to share something with you that I’ve been working on. I met @jbalvin in a gym in New York last year,” Sheeran wrote on Twitter. “It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi. We chatted so long we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted non stop.”

He continued: “I was in New York at Christmas for shows so we decided to have one day in the studio that led to so so much more, which you’ll find out about soon. But the first two songs we wrote are ‘Sigue’ and ‘Forever My Love’, they are out soon, and I absolutely love them. He wanted to bring me into his world, and I wanted to bring him into mine. Was a proper challenge learning Spanish for this and I had so much fun doing it. Hope you guys love it as much as I do, and look out for more to come.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran and Camila Cabello were announced for ITV’s Concert For Ukraine at Resort World Arena in Birmingham next week earlier today (March 21) – get tickets here.

They’ll be joined by the likes of Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol with further announcements to be made in the next few days.

Announced last week, the two-hour benefit show will air March 29 on ITV in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Tickets for the event, which is being held at Birmingham’s Resort World Arena, go on sale tomorrow (March 22).

The likes of Arcade Fire, Patti Smith and Franz Ferdinand have performed at Ukraine fundraiser shows recently, while London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire also announced that it’ll host ‘A Night For Ukraine’ this week.

Elsewhere, The Cure launched a new charity band t-shirt as Massive Attack confirmed plans to sell off special artwork to help victims of the Ukraine invasion.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.