Ed Sheeran, Nile Rodgers, Annie Lennox and more to perform for India COVID-19 fundraiser

Ed Sheeran, Nile Rodgers, Annie Lennox and other entertainment figures including Steven Spielberg will feature in the We For India: Saving Lives, Protecting Livelihoods livestream.

The virtual event will broadcast via Facebook at 7.30pm ET (3pm BST / 10am EDT) this Sunday (August 15) to raise funds for vital coronavirus missions in India. Viewers can donate money in real time via this link.

The live-streamed fundraiser will feature musical performances, stand-up comedy, messages of support, immersive fitness challenges and games. As Rolling Stone highlights, additional participants will also include Lennox’s daughter and musician Lola, Academy Award-winning Indian composer A.R. Rahman, Sister Sledge-featuring Sledgendary.

“Music has the power to heal in times of struggle and adversity,” Rodgers said in a statement. “I’m very proud of my community because when the world is in trouble, musicians never fail to show up with their amazing songs to give us all hope for our future.”

One of the Largest Virtual Concerts #WeForIndia has been announced!Join over 100 global stars including Ed Sheeran,… Posted by The World We Want on Monday, August 9, 2021

Sister Sledge added: “‘We For India…’ is a really fitting and timely occasion for the world to unite in support of the COVID-19 relief missions in India. The world was stunned by the magnitude of the second wave in India this year and to this day we must all be aware that the legacy impact and fallout from this won’t be easy. But we know that when we unite in solidarity, as a global family, we can play our part in supporting India to build back stronger.”

We For India is an initiative conceptualised by global social impact enterprise The World We Want. It’s produced in partnership with leading media and entertainment company Reliance Entertainment.

Funds will be generated and further allocated across post COVID-19 relevant causes by GiveIndia, India’s most trusted online donation platform. India has been hit hard by the crisis, previously reporting the world’s highest daily coronavirus deaths.

Similar efforts from the entertainment industry have been organised in the past year to help the world cope with the health crisis. ‘Vax Live’, a live-streamed concert that aimed to raise funds to help support global vaccination efforts against COVID-19, raised more than £214million ($302million) in May.