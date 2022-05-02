Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher, The Who, AC/DC, Depeche Mode donate to Teenage Cancer Trust auction

Ed Sheeran, Noel Gallagher, The Who, AC/DC, and Depeche Mode are among the more than 35 musicians supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust auction.

The artists have donated items for the charity’s Star Boot Sale fundraiser, which started on April 29 and will continue for two weeks before ending on May 12. View more details and items for auction here.

Some of the goods up for grabs include flights to New York and a VIP experience at The Who’s Madison Square Garden gig, a Jake Bugg-signed Ibiza Rocks drumhead, a signed Depeche Mode Guitar, Noel Gallagher’s signed trainers, Stereophonics‘ signed drumsticks, an AC/DC-signed poster and rare guitar plectrums donated by Ed Sheeran.

Take That, Paul Weller, Jools Holland, and The Vaccines are also contributing to the auction.

“The last two years have been really tough for Teenage Cancer Trust and the young people we support,” Roger Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron and Who frontman, said. “But the unconditional support myself and the charity have received from the music and entertainment industry throughout this time has been unwavering and I cannot thank them enough for that.”

Daltrey continued: “It’s only because of this support that we were able to get back to the Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Gigs after a two-year hiatus last month. The Star Boot Sale is another brilliant way for people across music, film, television and sport to get behind the charity and make sure Teenage Cancer Trust can keep funding its specialist units and staff who offer world-class care and support.

“Some of the amazing headliners from our shows this year and previously have donated items, so it is a great chance to own a piece of unique entertainment history.”

Items are expected to sell from £10 to the thousands, though some select items will be in the £5-ticket raffle so everyone has a chance to bid on music memorabilia while supporting a good cause.

This is the second year the sale has taken place, with its first year raising enough to fund a specialist cancer nurse for six months.

In March, The Cure, Johnny Marr, Blossoms and more contributed to a Teenage Cancer Trust co-produced book featuring 19 song lyrics performed on stage for the charity over the past 20 years. It included handwritten lyrics from Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher, Amy MacDonald, Suede and more.

Yungblud, Liam Gallagher and Sheeren were among the acts that performed at the Teenage Cancer Trust’s annual gig series at London’s Royal Albert Hall earlier this year.