Ed Sheeran plays the same prank on Courtney Cox every time he visits her house

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he pranks Courtney Cox by using her Amazon Echo to order S&M gear every time he visits her house.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the singer explained how he constantly winds up the Friends star – whose boyfriend is Snow Patrol‘s Johnny McDaid, Sheeran’s musical collaborator.

“She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, ‘Yeah, this is wonderful. This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this’,” Sheeran began.

He then explained that he waited for her to leave the room and asked the device to order an “S&M leather gimp mask”.

“Unbeknownst to me, Courteney’s assistant found it,” he continued.

“She opened the post and she finds this mask and instantly goes, ‘Oh, I don’t think I was meant to see that’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed. And Courteney comes up, and she’s like, ‘Where did this come from?’”

By now, Cox is said to have upwards of 12 masks in her house that she hides whenever he visits.

“Anyway, she found out the story, and now every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask. And she has maybe 12, and then, I hide them in people’s bedrooms. So they’ll go in a drawer, and they’ll just find this leather S&M mask,” Sheeran explained.

“And she had two people look at her piano to try and buy it, two absolute strangers going into her house that I found out about, so I left a couple of masks on the piano.”

Last month, Cox and Sheeran joined forces to recreate the famous Ross and Monica dance routine from Friends.

They followed the humorous display by performing Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ earlier this month, joined by John himself and Brandi Carlile.

Sheeran offered fans the first official taste of his new album last week with the release of ‘Bad Habits’. The new album is expected to arrive later this year.

He’s also been hard at work on music for other artists, having confirmed a songwriting credit on a forthcoming BTS song. In addition, he’s already recorded his part for the re-release of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Everything Has Changed’, set to appear on her imminent re-release of ‘Red’, due out in November.