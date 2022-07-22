Ed Sheeran says he felt “proud” to make video bringing Jamal Edwards’ vision to life

Ed Sheeran has said he feels “proud” to have made a video that brought the late Jamal Edwards’ “vision to life”.

Edwards suffered a cardiac arrest at home in Acton, west London on 20 February after taking recreational drugs.

Sheeran revealed that he had approached Edwards some time ago to make the video for his collaboration with Russ on his latest track, ‘Are You Entertained’.

In a new post on Instagram, Sheeran revealed that Edwards had planned out the whole video for Sheeran but just before they started shooting, Edwards died.

Sheeran went on to explain that Edwards’ mum Brenda and his sister Tanisha said they told him they should still make the video in order to make “Jamal’s vision come to life”.

“I felt so sad on the day,” Sheeran said when they started filming, “but very proud.” He went on: “I wish Jam was here to see it, I wish we’d done it together, but he would be buzzing how all his people came together and brought his vision to life.”

It’s been incredible seeing my Son Jamal’s creative vision come to life for this video. Huge thank you from myself and the whole SBTV Family to Jake Nava,Alistair Khalil, Nicky Caulfield. To Ed and Russ, thank you for believing in Jamal, he’s smiling down. #SelfBelief 💙🕊 pic.twitter.com/yx0CS3jGlH — Brenda Edwards (@brenda_edwards) July 22, 2022

Sheeran’s post, which you can see in full above, reads: “I was having dinner in New York in December when @russ came up to my table, I was a fan so we just sat and ate pasta and drink wine together. A few days later I sent him the rough idea for this song, the same day he emailed me back with it finished, which I loved.

“He said we should do a video, so I hit up @jamaledwards, knowing that he would create something incredible for us. Jamal then planned it out for the next couple of months, sending me locations, ideas, cameos, trying to make it the best video any of us could make.

“We were meant to shoot in February, but the day before Russ flew out, Jamal tragically died. Our whole world was upside down, and I had to cancel and just tell Russ it wasn’t happening, but he was so so understanding, to a level il never forget. Jamals mum @brendaedwardsglobal and sister @Tanisha.arts_ , a few weeks later said we should still try and make Jamals vision come to life, so with the help of his amazing production team at @radicalmedia_london and @jakenava directing, we shot it.”

“I felt so sad on the day, but very proud. I wish Jam was here to see it, I wish we’d done it together, but he would be buzzing how all his people came together and brought his vision to life. Russ, thanks for being such an amazing human, and thank you to everyone who made this video happen. Jamal lives on forever.”

Earlier this year, Sheeran paid tribute to Edwards following his death. Jamal’s SB.TV channel helped to launch the careers of Sheeran as well as artists like Dave and Jessie J.

Writing on his Instagram page on February 23 alongside a picture of Edwards with Sheeran, the singer-songwriter said: “I haven’t posted anything coz I can’t find the words, I can’t reply coz I don’t know what to say. Jamal is my brother. His light shone so bright. He only used it to illuminate others and never asked for anything in return.

“A star’s light shines for millions of years after they go, and his will continue to light up every dark moment, we are all witnessing his power. I would not be here without him, professionally and personally. There will never be anything close to what he is, but I’m so grateful to have existed within his orbit. My brother, come on.”