Ed Sheeran says he won’t lead a Super Bowl Halftime performance

Ed Sheeran has said that he won’t be headlining a Super Bowl Halftime performance on his own.

Speaking to Andy Cohen for radio network SiriusXM, Sheeran was asked if he would ever want to perform at the Super Bowl. Sheeran said: “There was a conversation awhile ago, I think it was when Coldplay did it – of me going on to play ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and I think that would be the only way I would do it is if I were joining someone else.”

“I think it’s an American thing. I don’t have pizazz,” Sheeran explained.

Ed Sheeran went on to point out past grand performances from Prince, Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and The Weeknd as the standard for these shows.

“Like, all of these amazing performers — I’m just not that. I’m not gonna have dancers on stage. I’m not gonna have fireworks and blah blah. I just can’t, that’s not me,” he continued. “I don’t think that anyone wants to see me do the Super Bowl either.”

After joking that he could wear sparkles to give him that “pizazz”, Sheeran reiterated that he would only do it as a guest.

A performer for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show has yet to be announced. This year’s Halftime show was helmed by Rihanna.

Rihanna’s performance at this year’s Super Bowl game is officially the most-watched halftime show of all time. In early May, the news was confirmed by Rihanna’s label Roc Nation.

For her set – her first performance in five years – Rihanna put on a career-spanning performance saw her play hits such as ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’, ‘Where Have You Been’, ‘Rude Boy’, ‘Work’, ‘All Of The Lights’, ‘Run This Town’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Diamonds’.