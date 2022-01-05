Ed Sheeran says he’s planning to tour in an electric campervan

Ed Sheeran has said that he’s planning on touring in an electric campervan when he hits the road later this year.

The singer/songwriter is set to tour throughout the UK and Europe this year, including five dates at London’s Wembley Stadium in June and July.

Speaking last weekend as a guest on Today‘s Sunday Sitdown, Sheeran told host Willie Geist about his tour preparations and his ambition to be “as electric as possible” in regards to his travel.

“I’m talking to VW about an electric campervan,” he said. “I want to travel to every show as electric as possible. The baby is coming with me on tour.

“It was really a slog at the beginning of my career. You would play five shows in a row and have one day off. But the luxury of playing these large venues is no one goes mid-week so they have to be at weekends.

“So it’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday every week. We’re going to take time in each city.”

Sheeran recently spoke about his commitment to environmentalism as he shared his plans to “rewild as much of the UK as I can”.

“I feel like I am going to get my head bitten off anytime I say that, as my job is not a hugely sustainable job as I go and play in cities, but I am trying my best,” he added.

Last month a number of major record labels, including Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group, signed up to a new pact that is aiming to tackle the effects of climate change by “decarbonising” the music industry.