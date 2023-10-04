Ed Sheeran says he’s still “waiting” to meet Bob Dylan

Ed Sheeran has said he is still “waiting” to meet his hero Bob Dylan.

The singer-songwriter, who last week released his new album ‘Autumn Variations’, explained in a recent interview that Dylan was the last of his idols that he hasn’t met.

“I’ve met them all, apart from Dylan… but if you meet Bob Dylan prematurely… I don’t want the picture thing,” Sheeran told the Daily Star (via Virgin Radio UK).

“My rule was always I am never going to seek someone out to meet them, I’m going to wait for them to meet me.”

The musician also recalled meeting Eminem, saying: “I wanted him to be like, ‘I like your stuff’.

“I waited and after four years he said, ‘We should do a song’ and we became like friends.”

Sheeran previously compared Dylan and Eminem in an interview with WatchMojo. “You might look at them and say they’re two totally different acts, but all you have to do with Eminem is put a guitar behind his words and it’s a very similar thing,” he said.

“Folk music tells stories and hip hop tells stories, there’s just a beat that separates it. Bob Dylan [raps] his tunes. If you listen to ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’, that’s not a million miles away from an Eminem tune.”

In other news, Sheeran has just released a live bonus version of his latest studio album ‘Autumn Variations’.

Subtitled ‘(Fan Living Room Sessions)’, the project features live renditions of each song on the LP, recorded and performed live from the homes of 14 of his fans.