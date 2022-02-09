Ed Sheeran says that his new song with Taylor Swift is coming on Friday

Ed Sheeran has confirmed that his latest collaboration with Taylor Swift will be released on Friday (February 11).

The track has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with Swift’s fans theorising that she will feature on a reworked version of Sheeran’s 2021 song ‘The Joker And The Queen’.

Speaking at last night’s BRIT Awards (February 8), Sheeran told LADbible that his next single “comes out on Friday and it’s with Taylor Swift”.

“We’re literally announcing that in like an hour,” Sheeran added, although the single has still not been officially announced by either Sheeran or Swift.

The pair last collaborated on ‘Run’, taken from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, and have previously performed duets on 2012’s ‘Everything Has Changed‘ and 2017’s ‘End Game‘.

🚨 Ed Sheeran tells @LADBible at the #BRITs that he will be releasing a song with Taylor Swift on Friday. It’s anticipated to be a remix of “The Joker And The Queen.” pic.twitter.com/XHcjoihJF8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 8, 2022

Last year, Sheeran revealed that he once took Swift to his local pub, The Station in Framlingham, Suffolk, for a drink but “no one really clocked who it was”.

Sheeran took home the BRIT Award for Songwriter of the Year last night, and was presented with the award by Succession actor Brian Cox.

The singer collaborated on-stage with Bring Me The Horizon during the ceremony, with the two acts reworking Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’.

Last night also saw Wolf Alice and Sam Fender earning their first BRIT Awards, while Little Simz won Best New Artist. Dave later closed the show by performing a guitar solo on a guitar/flamethrower during a performance of ‘In The Fire’.