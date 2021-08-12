Ed Sheeran says the first song he wrote almost ended up on a Matt Groening show

Ed Sheeran has revealed that the first song he ever wrote almost ended up soundtracking a show by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening.

In a new interview with Apple Music the musician recalled writing a song in his pre-teens called ‘Typical Average Teen’, which also happened to be the proposed title of a show Groening was working on.

Sheeran recalled: “It was before I was a teenager and it was called ‘Typical Average Teen’. The creator of The Simpsons [Groening] was doing a show, my cousin knew him.

“And they were like, ‘Oh, they’re doing this show about a typical average teen.’ And he was like, ‘My cousin wrote something like that.’

“So [the song] was actually going to be the soundtrack to this thing for a while. I don’t know what happened [to the show], it would have been so weird to have my first song end up being the soundtrack of a TV show…”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheeran opened up about working with Eminem at the rapper’s studio in Detroit.

“Actually, [the] first time we met, we didn’t make music. I hung out there for about four hours, and we just spoke Marvel and Avengers for about four hours,” the musician revealed.

“And then the next time I went back, we made a tune. The first tune we made, I was in Mexico and his producer flew to Mexico, and I did the hook there and stuff.”

This week Sheeran also announced an intimate show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire to mark a decade since the release of his debut album ‘+’.