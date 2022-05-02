Ed Sheeran teams up with Ukrainian band Antytila for reworked ‘2Step’

Ed Sheeran has released a reworked version of ‘2Step’ featuring a new verse from Ukrainian band Antytila – check it out below.

The video for ‘2Step’ stars Antytila who also directed and produced it.

Royalties earned from streams of the official video on YouTube will be donated to Music Saves UA, a non-profit fundraising project created by Ukrainian Association of Music Events to provide immediate humanitarian help to those who need it most right now in Ukraine.

Check it out below:

Earlier this year, Antytila reached out to the singer, asking if they could perform remotely at the ‘Concert For Ukraine’. Organisers refused because the event is “only able to focus on the humanitarian situation” and the band are currently fighting the Russians in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv but Sheeran did say he was going to be checking out their music.

Ahead of the release of their collaboration, Antytile shared screenshots of conversations they’d had with Sheeran.

“I’m up for whatever man, just please keep safe,” Sheeran wrote to the group. “The video you sent was so heartbreaking, I’m so sorry all of this is happening. It’s incredible you write lyrics like that considering all that’s going on, I really appreciate it.”

‘2Step’ originally featured on Sheeran’s 2021 album ‘=’ and earlier this month, a reworked version featuring Lil Baby was released alongside a music video shot in Kyiv.

Speaking about the video, Sheeran said: “I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine before the devastating acts of violence started to take place. It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal,” he added.

According to a press release, Sheeran will be teaming up with a host of artists from across the globe for further remix versions of ‘2step’.

Speaking about collaborating with Sheeran, Antytila’s Taras Topolia told NME: “We don’t want to disturb him. If it can be organic and true for us to have a collaboration, then that would be great. I believe in true stories. It would be a big pleasure for us to team up with Ed Sheeran and celebrate something.”