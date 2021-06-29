Ed Sheeran teases collaboration with Kylie Minogue on his new album

Ed Sheeran has confirmed in a new interview that Kylie Minogue will appear on his forthcoming album.

Speaking to Australian radio host Ash London, Sheeran confirmed that Minogue, as well as beloved Australian musician Jimmy Barnes, provide backing vocals on a yet-to-be-released track.

Sheeran crossed paths with both Minogue and Barnes at the Victorian state memorial for the late Michael Gudinski, the veteran Australian music executive who founded the Mushroom Group, held at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena back in March.

London, who was in attendance, complimented Sheeran’s performance of an unreleased song titled ‘Visiting Hours’.

Sheeran then responded, “Jimmy Barnes and Kylie are actually singing on that on the album now. I’ve got them singing backing vocals on it.

“I was there that night, and those two people – from knowing Michael – they’re the most important people in Michael’s life, musically.”

At Gudinski’s service, Sheeran helped Minogue perform two of her tracks, ‘All The Lovers’ and ‘The Loco-Motion’.

“I sang with Kylie and then I hung with Jimmy afterwards,” Sheeran said, “and I was like ‘you guys have to be on this song’.”

Sheeran offered fans the first official taste of his new album last week with the release of ‘Bad Habits’. The new album is expected to arrive later this year.

He’s also been hard at work on music for other artists, having confirmed songwriting credit on a forthcoming BTS song. In addition, he’s already recorded his part for the re-release of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Everything Has Changed’, set to appear on her imminent re-release of ‘Red’, due out in November.