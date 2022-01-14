Ed Sheeran “to build a burial chamber” on £4million estate

Ed Sheeran has submitted proposals to build a burial chamber under a private church on his Suffolk estate.
The plans for the boat-shaped church, described as a “place of retreat for contemplation and prayer”, have been approved but Sheeran wants to amend it to include the burial space, according to The Times.
The proposals, submitted to Dennington parish council in December, show that the 2.7m by 1.8m plot, roughly the size of a double grave, would be at the back of the building, underneath a slab in the floor.
His main property, dubbed “Sheeranville”, is a 16-acre estate near Framlingham, Suffolk, worth a reported £3.7m, which he shares with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica.
It includes the main house, Wynneys Hall, which he bought in 2012, along with three adjacent houses.
The private estate also has its own pub in a converted barn, a fruit orchard, heart-shaped pond, luxury treehouse, recording studio and greenhouse, as well as an indoor swimming pool and fitness complex.
Meanwhile, Sheeran recently said that he’s planning on touring in an electric campervan when he hits the road later this year.
The singer-songwriter is set to tour throughout the UK and Europe this year, including five dates at London’s Wembley Stadium in June and July.
“I’m talking to VW about an electric campervan,” Sheeran said. “I want to travel to every show as electric as possible. The baby is coming with me on tour.
“It was really a slog at the beginning of my career. You would play five shows in a row and have one day off. But the luxury of playing these large venues is no one goes mid-week so they have to be at weekends.
“So it’s Friday, Saturday, Sunday every week. We’re going to take time in each city.”
Elsewhere, Sheeran has spoken about his commitment to environmentalism while sharing his plans to “rewild as much of the UK as I can”.