Ed Sheeran to perform exclusive virtual concert for Asian fans on JOOX

Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to perform a virtual concert for Asian fans exclusively on JOOX this weekend.

The concert was first announced via the JOOX Malaysia Instagram account on Tuesday (November 9).

Per the post, the concert is scheduled to take place at 8pm (Malaysia time) on Saturday (November 13) via the JOOX app.

The concert will only be viewable to VIP subscribers in an effort to promote the British singer-songwriter’s new album, ‘=’. The event will only be available for streaming in Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

JOOX Malaysia’s post also suggests that fans will be able to submit questions for Ed Sheeran, which will be answered during the livestream event.

It is currently unclear how long the concert will be, although fans can expect the hitmaker to perform his tracks from his latest album – such as ‘Bad Habits’, ‘Shivers’ and ‘Visiting Hours’, according to a press release.

“My new album ‘=’ is a personal record and one that means a lot to me. I consider this my coming-of-age record, and I can’t wait to share it and perform the songs to Asian music fans through JOOX,” said Sheeran in a press statement.

In a three-star review of ‘=’, NME’s Nick Levine described the record as “another album on which Sheeran comes off like a millennial Lionel Richie – namely, a very gifted singer-songwriter who’s sometimes sunk by his saccharine streak”.