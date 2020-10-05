Ed Sheeran was once told he’d never make it in music unless he dyed his hair black, according to his manager.

Speaking in a new interview, Stuart Camp, who has been Sheeran’s manager since 2011, revealed that the ‘Shape Of You’ singer’s former management company told him that he wouldn’t be a star unless he dyed his hair and got rid of his trademark effects pedal.

“The other management ac­tually resigned from him because they said he wasn’t going anywhere,” Camp said, speaking on the Straight Up podcast. “He had to drop the looping pedal, dye his hair black and give up the rapping.”

Last year, Sheeran announced that he was taking a well-deserved break from music and social media after concluding touring for his third album ‘Divide‘.

The singer made the announcement on Christmas Eve in an Instagram post captioned: “BRB.”

However, according to Camp, who can be seen above receiving a double diamond plaque with Sheeran, the ‘Castle On The Hill’ singer has been recording new material and is likely to put something out next year.

“We’ve started recording now. We’ll probably put a record out this time next year,” he said. “I’m looking at a piece of paper that actually has the tracklisting for the album after the next one on it.”

He added: “He’s always one or two albums ahead.”

Last month, Sheeran announced the birth of his daughter, Lyra.

The singer confirmed the arrival of his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn in an Instagram post on September 1.

Sharing a photo of a blanket and some baby boots, he wrote: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”