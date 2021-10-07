Eddie Van Halen’s son Wolfgang shares tribute on anniversary of his death

Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang, has posted a tribute to his father on the first anniversary of his death.
Eddie died from throat cancer on October 6, 2020. Tributes from members of AC/DC, KISS, Muse and Pearl Jam, among others, flew in following news of his passing.
In his post on social media, Wolfgang said he was “trying to my best here without [Eddie], but it’s really fucking hard”.
“You fought so hard for so long, but you were still taken away,” Wolfgang wrote, “It’s just so unfair.”
He continued: “I’m not OK. I don’t think I’ll ever be OK. There’s so much I wish I could show you. So many things I wish I could share with you. I wish I could laugh with you again. I wish I could hug you again. I miss you so much it hurts.
“I love you with all of me heart, Pop. Watch over me.”
— Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 6, 2021
In addition to being Eddie’s son, Wolfgang was also Van Halen’s bassist since 2006.
Over the past year, Wolfgang has released his self-titled debut album with his band Mammoth WVH and toured alongside Guns N’ Roses. At one point, Wolfgang joined the band on stage during a performance of ‘Paradise City’.
“Wolfgang Van Halen, do you know how cool it is to say that? We’re talking legacy,” frontman Axl Rose said at the concert.