Editors share strutting new single ‘Vibe’ from upcoming album ‘EBM’

Editors have shared ‘Vibe’, another cut from their seventh album ‘EBM‘.

The strutting new song follows on from June’s ‘Karma Climb‘ and and April’s ‘Heart Attack‘. It features on the band’s first album since 2018, which is released on September 23.

Speaking about ‘Vibe’ [listen here], singer, guitarist and pianist Tom Smith said the track “takes up where ‘Frankenstein‘ [their 2019 single] left off, and is a hymn celebrating the night, and all that thrives in the dark”.

Editors are playing classics alongside material from their new album at their recently announced UK and European tour shows, which kicked off in Spain earlier this summer and wraps in Bristol next February.

The band will play gigs at London’s iconic Troxy, with further dates in Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and beyond in Europe. Any remaining tickets for the tour shows are available here.

‘EBM’ is the first Editors album with new band member Benjamin John Power (aka Blanck Mass) who was announced as a full-time member earlier this year.

Power (also of Fuck Buttons) previously worked with the band on their sixth album ‘Violence’, which was released in March 2018.

​​Meanwhile, NME was at this year’s Mad Cool where Editors were one of dozens of acts playing the Spanish festival. Sam Moore reported on their set, writing that band had fans in “the palm of their hand…drawing impressively big numbers to the festival’s modest-sized Region Of Madrid stage.

“The seasoned Birmingham band kick things off with their April single ‘Heart Attack’ before their synth-drenched 2009 track ‘Papillon’ inspires one big Mad Cool dance-off.”

He concluded: “Old favourites ‘An End Has A Start’, ‘Blood’ and ‘Smokers Outside The Hospital Doors’ carry on this good feeling as the set progresses, before the driving and still-sublime ‘Munich’ – which, we’re afraid to report, is now 17 years old (!) – ends the night on just the right note.”