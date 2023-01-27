Listen to Efek Rumah Kaca’s latest album ‘Rimpang’

Indonesian indie rock veterans Efek Rumah Kaca have dropped their latest album titled ‘Rimpang’.

Containing 10 tracks in total, the unveiling of the full-length cut came as a surprise for fans when it surfaced on streaming services via Idiiw Records on Friday (January 27), as the band had not teased or hinted at the launch date of its release beforehand.

Listen to the full album below.

In an announcement on Instagram, the band shared the artwork of the new album, which was done by artist Cempaka Surakusumah.

“It is now release and may this album titled ‘Rimpang’ (Idiiw Records, 2023) be spread across with the focus track ‘Fun Kaya Fun’,” the band said in a brief caption on the post.

The full release of the album comes a day after the band shared a montage of attendees of a listening party called “Cinematic Audio Experience”, which took place in the Flix Cinema Ashta District 8 complex in Jakarta recently, and where the attendees were treated to the premiere of ‘Rimpang’.

In the video posting, the attendees described the album as “refreshing”, “mature”, “amazing”, and “experimental” compared to the band’s previous works.

Aside from the focus track ‘Fun Kaya Fun’, other tracks on the album include ‘Bergeming’, ‘Heroik’, ‘Tetaplah Terlelap’, ‘Sondang’, ‘Kita Yang Purba’, ‘Ternak Digembala’, ‘Rimpang’, ‘Bersemi Sekebun’, and ‘Manifesto’.

The release of ‘Rimpang’ marks the band’s fourth full-length album, following ‘Sinestesia’ in 2015, and Kamar Gelap in 2008. The band’s self-titled album arrived in 2007.

Aside from their full-length albums, Efek Rumah Kaca released their latest EP ‘Jalan Enam Tiga’ in 2020, featuring four tracks, including the single ‘Tiba-Tiba Batu’.

In September last year, the band dropped their latest single ‘Heroik’, a lofi number that marked their first original single in over two years.