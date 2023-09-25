Eight people arrested after thousands-strong rave in Bristol

Eight people have been arrested in connection with an illegal rave in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset police were called to the event, which took place at a disused warehouse in the Avonmouth area of the city, at around 9:05pm on Saturday (September 23).

A “significant number” of people, possibly exceeding 2,000 at its peak, were found to be attending the unlicensed event. Police shut the event down, engaging with those they believed had organised the rave to “bring it to a safe conclusion” whilst also trying to prevent more people from entering the site.

Five people are suspected to be involved in organising the rave, and were arrested on suspicion of burglary offences. All of them were between the ages of 18 and 30 and all of them live outside of the area. They have now been released on bail.

Three other arrests were made during the police operation, but the individuals concerned are not believed to have been involved in organising the event.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Darren Lipscomb said in a statement: “We have made a number of arrests of people who we believe have travelled vast distances and are suspected of being involved in the organising of this event. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Approximately 20-30 people remained at the site until the music was switched off shortly after noon and the site was cleared.

“We are in contact with the building owner and the property has been secured to prevent further incidents.”

The statement also said that the operation “prioritised public safety” and officers were “conscious of the dangers that having a very large number of people in a confined space can cause”.