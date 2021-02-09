Listen to a teaser of Electric Century’s new single ‘Till We’re Gone’

Electric Century, the side-project of My Chemical Romance‘s Mikey Way, have teased a track from their forthcoming second album.

The duo, also featuring Sleep Station’s David Debiak, released their debut studio record ‘For The Night To Control’ back in 2017.

On Friday (February 5) Electric Century posted a snippet of the new song ‘Till We’re Gone’, which will arrive this coming Friday (February 12).

The caption reveals that the synth-y single is ​“about seeking redemption through love”. You can listen to the clip below.

Electric Century will release their self-titled second album on February 26. Last December, the band confirmed that the LP was complete and spoke of the “challenges” they’d faced in 2020.

“As a result the record took a bit longer to finish – but we are delighted to share that it’s finally finished!!!” they wrote. “We are really proud of the end result and can’t wait for you to hear it.”

An accompanying graphic novel, also titled Electric Century, will be released on February 23. You can pre-order it here.

Last December, My Chemical Romance reflected on their 2019 live reunion to mark the Los Angeles show’s first anniversary.

“Thinking back to a magical night three hundred and sixty five days ago,” Mikey Way wrote. “Dreaming of the moment when we can do it all again. Until then – Stay safe out there.”

Further MCR shows were set to take place in the UK and around the world throughout 2020, but the tour was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last May, however, Mikey Way assured fans that the comeback was “just on pause” in the wake of the global health crisis.

“I feel like people are waiting with bated breath,” he said. “It’s a light at the end of the tunnel and I think there’s something really cool about that.”