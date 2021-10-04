Electrico, Astronauts and more announced for Baybeats 2021

Baybeats, Singapore’s long-running alternative music festival, has announced its first wave of performers for this year’s outing.

On October 4, the organisers of the four-day festival took to social media to announce the eight acts that form the first of five wave of musicians and bands performing in November.

The line-up so far includes Singaporean rock band Electrico, Woes, Astronauts, Approaching Aphelion, newcomers Blush, The Full Pledge Munkees, Malaysia’s Johny Comes Lately and Destroy Boys from the United States.

Advertisement

[1/5] Wave 1 release of Baybeats 2021 line-up out now! We’ll release the rest in the coming days. Hang tight for the… Posted by Baybeats Festival on Monday, October 4, 2021

The four remaining waves of performers are expected to be released in the coming days, with the full line-up reveal taking place next Monday on October 11.

This year’s edition of Baybeats is scheduled to take place from November 4 until November 7. It is currently unclear if this year’s festival will feature a hybrid of virtual performances and in-person showcases similar to last year’s edition, which at the time was limited to a maximum of 100 people in the audience.

“The programmes for Baybeats 2021 are subject to change, based on prevailing safe management measures,” the organisers stated on Facebook.

Last year, Baybeats featured live performances from a slew of notable Singaporean acts, including Forests, Sobs, .gif and Mediocre Haircut Crew. It also featured virtual showcases from regional artists like Filipino artist Zild Benitez and America’s Cloakroom.