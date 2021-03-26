Electrico to release all studio albums on streaming services, starting with 2008’s ‘We Satellites’

Singaporean rock band Electrico will be releasing their old albums on streaming services and digital platforms – as well as a new EP of reinterpreted songs from those past records.

The trio will be releasing their discography digitally over the next months, starting today with their latest studio album, 2008’s ‘We Satellites’. 2006’s ‘Hip City’ will be released April 9, and 2004’s ‘So Much More Inside’ on April 23.

Stream ‘We Satellites’ here:

Advertisement

In May, Electrico will also issue a brand-new EP, ‘B-Sides, Live at the Power Station’. Today, the band have shared the first track from the project: a performance of ‘Shadows’, originally from ‘We Satellites’.

“We were asked, if we got to do it all over again, which of our tracks would we have wanted to present to you guys?” the band wrote on Facebook.

Electrico’s decision, they said, was to choose four of their favourite songs from their studio albums “that perhaps have slipped under the radar”, “get off our ass to go and rehearse them” and perform them live with a string and brass section. “And oh, why not film it too?” they quipped.

Watch Electrico perform ‘Shadows’ at the Pasir Panjang Power Station here:

Advertisement

‘We Satellites’, released in July 2008, capped a busy five years for Electrico that saw their swift rise in mainstream popularity along with growing interest and activity within Singaporean alternative rock music. The following year, the band released ‘What Do You See?’, a single commissioned as the theme song for the 2009 National Day Parade.

The band’s line-up changed in those years, with guitarist Daniel Sassoon leaving in 2008 and keyboardist Amanda Ling departing in 2009. Electrico are presently David Tan (vocals and guitar), Desmond Goh (bass) and William Lim Jr (drums).

The band have been largely inactive in recent years, briefly reconvening for a concert in 2014 at arts venue The Substation.

For the recording of the four-track EP ‘B-Sides’, the trio enlisted a line-up of sessionists: keyboardist-arranger Jonathan Shin, guitarist Daryl Tay, and a chamber group comprising violinist David Loke, cellist Stella Wu, trombonist Erwin Tan and French hornist Luke Chong.

“Rerecording the four songs allowed us to introduce a deeper side of the band, which is more mellow and mature than before,” says Goh. The project was “a culmination of several months of intense practice and a 10-hour recording session,” per a media statement.

The EP will be unveiled track by track through the month of April, culminating in its full release on May 7. While the band has not confirmed any new material, frontman Tan hints that there’s more to come, including possible new live performances. “Doing this recording got our creative juices flowing,” he says. “It also geared us up for performing.”

Electrico’s tracklist for ‘B-Sides, Live at the Power Station’ is: