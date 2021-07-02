Electronic musician and producer Napolian has died, aged 29

Electronic musician and producer Napolian has died at the age of 29, it has been confirmed.

The Los Angeles-based creative, whose real name was Ian Evans, had worked with the likes of Kelela, A$AP Ferg and Yves Tumor in his production career.

He also released his own music on labels including Oneohtrix Point Never’s Software, Cascine and more. He released his debut album ‘Incursio’ in 2014, after taking his first steps with a split release with Computer Dreams in 2011 and a solo EP called ‘Rejoice’ a year later.

After ‘Incursio’, he released a collaborative album with Joel Ford, who was using his Airbird moniker, called ‘Mr Foolish’.

Evans’ cause of death has not been made public at the time of writing.

Since news of his death broke yesterday (July 1), fans, artists and labels have paid tribute to him on social media. “Rest easy Ian, in our hearts forever,” read a tweet on the official Oneohtrix Point Never Twitter account.

rest easy ian, in our hearts foreverhttps://t.co/Lzkxsm3MqL — opn (@0PN) July 1, 2021

The man behind that moniker, Daniel Lopatin, added a fuller tribute on his Instagram account, writing: “I’m devastated by Napolian’s passing yesterday, his life getting cut short came as a shock to those of us whose lives he touched.

“I don’t know how to qualify what a talent and sweet person Ian was. He loved electronic music deeply, and we always talked about how it was a spiritual thing. He felt all the details. We spent years just sending images and sounds back and forth and didn’t have to explain why, everything made sense, this was one of the last pics he sent me. I’m so happy to have been a part of your life – too short, you had so much more to give. ‘Rejoice’ and ‘Incursio’ are etched into our memories forever and we will always cherish you.”

Label RVNG Intl tweeted: “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of ian evans, aka napolian. the kindest type of quiet, creative souls. way too young, way too talented.”

deeply saddened to learn of the passing of ian evans, aka napolian. the kindest type of quiet, creative souls. way too young, way too talented ~ https://t.co/nfL03ItFEf — RVNG Intl. (@rvngintl) July 1, 2021

Producer Joel Ford added: “RIP my friend and musical genius Ian Evans. Just cannot even believe this is real.”

RIP my friend and musical genius Ian Evans. Just cannot even believe this is real. pic.twitter.com/FJBlIjyrOL — ⚰️✌🏽Joel Ford🌈🌵 (@wayslower) July 1, 2021

See more tributes to Napolian below.

🌹 Ian was with us every day working on the mix of dawn chorus, pouring thru every stem and sound and bringing such a deft touch and grounded energy to the proceedings Rest In Peace to a truly talented and warm spirit x https://t.co/P2qR5PG3Hs — jg (@jacquesgreene) July 1, 2021

RIP Napolian…Ian was absolutely amazing and i'll miss him so incredibly much.

This was the first thing I heard of his, and it's still mindblowing to this day. https://t.co/hQpKCgst56 — DV-i : 2021 (Yack! Deculture Edition) (@physicallydv) July 1, 2021

the Napolian/Computer Dreams split and Rejoice completely flipped the script for me. still massive and always will be — robin in 2021 🏳️‍🌈 BLM (@cyberia_mix) July 1, 2021

rest in peace Napolian, one of my biggest influences and favorite musicians, easy. so much love to his family and loved ones.https://t.co/uhkPtGKUKN — Skylar Spence (@skylar__spence) July 1, 2021