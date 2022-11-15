Elephant Gym announce ‘Dreams in Asia’ tour dates in Japan, Singapore and more

Taiwanese indie rockers Elephant Gym have announced their eight-date ‘Dreams in Asia’ tour, which will bring them to Japan, Singapore and more.

Elephant Gym will kick off their tour in Japan this November 21 at Club Quattro in Nagoya, before travelling to the club’s Osaka branch on November 22. Their next stop takes them to the Liquid Room in Ebisu in Tokyo on November 24 before capping off the Japan leg on November 25 at the WWW X in the Shibuya district of Tokyo.

Following the run of Japan tour dates, the band will then head to Thailand for a showcase at the Wonderfruit festival set to be held at The Fields at Siam Country Club in Pattaya, where they will perform on December 18. Their next stop sees them performing on Singapore on February 4, with the venue set to be announced in the coming weeks.

They will then hold a showcase at Malaysia’s The Bee Publika in Kuala Lumpur on February 5 before capping off the tour with a homecoming show at the Weiwuying Showtime in Kaiohsung, Taiwan.

Ticketing information for Elephant Dreams’ Asia tour dates will be released in the near future. Tickets for their performance at Tokyo’s Liquid Room have already sold out, however.

Elephant Gym released their third studio album ‘Dreams’ in May, frontman Tell telling NME, “In the music world, there are no boundaries between styles. There are no boundaries between the form of art and your imagination. We’re trying to prove by ourselves that, as long as you can accept, or respect, the other side of the world, or the other side of your creation, then your world will be much more interesting. That diversity is from respecting and loving each other.”

Elephant Gym’s ‘Dreams in Asia’ tour dates are:

November 21 – Club Quattro, Nagoya, Aichi, Japan

November 22 – Club Quattro, Umeda, Osaka, Japan

November 24 – Liquid Room, Ebisu, Tokyo, Japan

November 25 – WWW X, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

December 18 – Wonderfruit Festival, Pattaya, Thailand

February 4 – TBA, Singapore

February 5 The Bee Publika, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

April 26 – Weiwuying Showtime, Kaohsiung, Taiwan