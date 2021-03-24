Elephant Gym announce new single, ‘Go Through The Night’, which samples Japanese band toe

Taiwanese math rock band Elephant Gym have announced their new single, ‘Go Through The Night’, which samples a song by Japanese post-rockers toe.
While Elephant Gym have yet to confirm a release date for the song, they have announced a nationwide tour of Taiwan to promote it. The tour runs from May 7 to June 13 and stops in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Tainan and more cities.
Tickets for the 13-date tour are available here.
大象體操《穿過夜晚 Go Through the Night 》2021新歌巡迴#即刻起正式啟售…
Posted by 大象體操 Elephant Gym on Tuesday, March 23, 2021
‘Go Through The Night’ will be Elephant Gym’s first release of the year. It follows the October release of ‘Dear Humans’, a song written for the Taiwanese theatrical production Big Band Species.
According to the ticketing pages for the upcoming tour, the creation of ‘Go Through The Night’ began when Elephant Gym performed an online concert with the Japanese band toe during the pandemic. After discussion with toe, Elephant Gym sampled the guitar track of toe’s 2009 song ‘Two Moons’ for ‘Go Through The Night’.
The new single, which Elephant Gym have described as “dreamy”, serves as both an homage to the Japanese post-rock outfit and an introduction to the dreamlike themes of their next album – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Under Water’.
While Elephant Gym have remained in Taiwan following the pandemic, the country’s swift handling of the crisis has allowed live music shows to resume over the past few months. Domestic restrictions were lifted as early as June 2020, and just last Thursday (March 18), Elephant Gym performed a sold-out concert in Taipei with toe, who were permitted to travel for the occasion.
久違的演出！昨天真的非常開心，也第一次演出了新歌，希望有讓大家驚喜🎉如果你喜歡新歌，五六月的新歌巡迴請一定要來！最近看到很多人沒有辦法買到大港的票，歡迎來買我們五、六月份新歌巡迴的票❤️售票資訊下週公布！🐘有買到大港票的朋友，我們下週見啦✅來看我們跟高雄市管樂團的合體演出！謝謝Zepp、台日雙邊的主辦單位、以及各位辛苦的工作人員🙇🏻🙇🏻♀️🙇🏻
Posted by 大象體操 Elephant Gym on Friday, March 19, 2021