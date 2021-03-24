Elephant Gym announce new single, ‘Go Through The Night’, which samples Japanese band toe

Taiwanese math rock band Elephant Gym have announced their new single, ‘Go Through The Night’, which samples a song by Japanese post-rockers toe.

While Elephant Gym have yet to confirm a release date for the song, they have announced a nationwide tour of Taiwan to promote it. The tour runs from May 7 to June 13 and stops in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, Tainan and more cities.

Tickets for the 13-date tour are available here.

‘Go Through The Night’ will be Elephant Gym’s first release of the year. It follows the October release of ‘Dear Humans’, a song written for the Taiwanese theatrical production Big Band Species.

According to the ticketing pages for the upcoming tour, the creation of ‘Go Through The Night’ began when Elephant Gym performed an online concert with the Japanese band toe during the pandemic. After discussion with toe, Elephant Gym sampled the guitar track of toe’s 2009 song ‘Two Moons’ for ‘Go Through The Night’.

The new single, which Elephant Gym have described as “dreamy”, serves as both an homage to the Japanese post-rock outfit and an introduction to the dreamlike themes of their next album – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Under Water’.

While Elephant Gym have remained in Taiwan following the pandemic, the country’s swift handling of the crisis has allowed live music shows to resume over the past few months. Domestic restrictions were lifted as early as June 2020, and just last Thursday (March 18), Elephant Gym performed a sold-out concert in Taipei with toe, who were permitted to travel for the occasion.