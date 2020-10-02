Elephant Kind’s Bam Mastro, Polka Wars’ Karaeng Adjie drop new Moon Gang song

Elephant Kind’s Bam Mastro and Polka Wars’ Karaeng R. Adjie have released ‘Shed Light’, their third single together as Moon Gang.

A polished yet folky tune with noodly guitars that evoke Mumford & Sons and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, ‘Shed Light’ follows previous singles ‘The Visit’ and ‘How I Feel’.

The Indonesian duo wrote ‘Shed Light’ together while they were in different phases of their own romantic lives: Bam was “completely overjoyed” but Karaeng was in a “post-breakup phase”, they explained in a statement. But they both meet on the common ground of the chorus: “I’m never gonna get enough of your love.”

Bam Mastro – the vocalist and guitarist of pop band Elephant Kind – met Karaeng R. Adjie of indie rockers Polka Wars via jam sessions, and decided to collaborate as Moon Gang. They made their live debut for the home edition of We The Fest last weekend.

Both artists released albums with their bands last year: Elephant Kind put out ‘The Greatest Ever’, while Polka Wars dropped ‘Bani Bumi’.

Both groups have stayed active in 2020, too. Elephant Kind revisited their 2014 song ‘Oh Well’ and dropped ‘Oh Well (Reprise)’ in August, and Polka Wars released the track ’Tien Shinhan’ in July.

In July, Elephant Kind confirmed on social media that they were hard at work on a new album.

