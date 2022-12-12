eleventwelfth announce debut album with release of lead single ‘(stay here) for a while’

Jakarta-based band eleventwelfth have announced their debut album ‘SIMILAR’ alongside the release of its lead single ‘(stay here) for a while’.

The album is due to be released sometime in March 2023, with the single arriving on December 11 on all streaming platforms. The band’s math rock influences combine with an ensemble arrangement of strings and percussion on the acoustic pop track.

Listen to ‘(stay here) for a while’ below.

The band’s last single was the December 2021 track ‘back when i leaned my back on her back’. The song was billed as the first teaser for their debut album, and saw the band taking on a similar acoustic sound before transitioning into progressive guitar riffs and intense drum arrangements.

The LP will be the first album eleventwelfth have released since their formation in 2016. It will also be their first release with Jakarta-based label Angular//Momentum Records, which they signed to last year.

eleventwelfth are vocalist and guitarist Rona Hartriant, guitarist Yogawerda Kessawa, drummer Almas Makitsuna, and bassist Tir Saputra. They began releasing music in 2017 with their nine-track self-titled mini album, and would go on to release the four-track EP ‘Out of Nowhere’ in 2017, before dropping the singles ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ and ‘Self-Reflecting Room’ the following year.