ELIO shares new remix of ‘Charger’ with Charli XCX

ELIO has shared a new remix of her track ‘Charger’, featuring a verse from Charli XCX.

The new version is the lead single from a forthcoming remix EP of ELIO tracks.

The song originally appeared on the Canada-via-Swansea artist’s new EP ‘Can You Hear Me Now’, which came out last month and followed her 2020 debut collection ‘u and me, but mostly me’.

Listen to the new Charli XCX remix of ‘Charger’ below.

In an interview with NME last year, ELIO spoke of Charli XCX joining her as a creative consultant, and how she’s making sure that people know she is writing and producing all her own material.

“I feel like maybe that can get a little bit skewed,” she said, regarding questions over who wrote her work, “just because Charli is so artistic and creative, and obviously she has the [project] with Nasty Cherry as well”.

Watch ELIO play ‘hurts 2 hate somebody’ & ‘Jackie Onassis’ for a recent edition of NME Home Sessions below.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX is set to premiere a new documentary at next month’s virtual SXSW festival.

Alone Together, the title of which was originally reported to be 6ft Apart, will premiere on March 18 at the 2021 edition of the Austin-based festival.

“The documentary tells the story of not only the 5 week process surrounding the making of my album, ‘how i’m feeling now’, but also all the emotions that creating, connecting and living in a quarantine and in basically a new world evokes for people across the globe,” Charli wrote on Instagram.