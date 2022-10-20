Ellie Goulding announces fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’

Ellie Goulding has announced her fifth studio album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’ – listen to the new single ‘Let It Die’ below.

The record is due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order/pre-save here), and follows on from the pop artist’s 2020 album ‘Brightest Blue’.

Speaking about the forthcoming project, Goulding explained: “There was definitely a darkness about [the past two years] that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently.

Advertisement

“I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together.”

She continued: “[‘Higher Than Heaven’ is] about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”

Watch the official video for ‘Let It Die’ here:

Higher Than Heaven. My fifth studio album. Out Feb. 3, 2023. Thank you as ever for all the love and warmth. Ellie x https://t.co/tE5SVGIFtu pic.twitter.com/FLBLYcFpHi — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) October 19, 2022

Per a press release, the album will contain “stomping basslines, soaring synths and euphoric melodies”. It’ll feature contributions from the likes of Greg Kurstin, Jesse Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud).

Advertisement

‘Let It Die’ comes after the release of the song ‘Easy Lover’ and Goulding’s collaborative single with Alok and Sigala, ‘All By Myself’. A tracklist for ‘Higher Than Heaven’ has not yet been revealed.

Back in January, Goulding opened up about her experiences with crippling anxiety over the course of 2021. “I’ve struggled daily, nightly, hourly with a kind of panic I didn’t even know existed,” she wrote.

The pop singer also spoke about the material she’d been working on throughout that difficult period: “I’ve had time to sit down with great musicians and writers and made exciting new music that I hope will give people who hear it the same euphoric escape that I experienced when writing it.”