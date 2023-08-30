Ellie Goulding assures fans her “face is intact” after pyro incident

Ellie Goulding has assured fans she is doing fine following an incident with some pyro at a recent show.

Goulding was performing at Victorious Festival at Portsmouth at the weekend when a firework went off at the wrong time and hit her body as she was performing her Calvin Harris collaboration ‘Miracle’. Footage showed her screaming “Fuck!” and appearing to cover her face before continuing to sing, having seemingly avoided injury.

In response to fans asking if she was okay following the incident, Goulding shared a statement on Instagram.

““To those asking I am ok!” Goulding writes. “Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x.”

Ellie Goulding gets hit by a firework that went off on stage while she was performing. pic.twitter.com/QAdxL2fVId — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 29, 2023

Goulding released her fifth album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ earlier this year, making headlines when she declared it was her “least personal”.

“I think it’s the best album because I got to just explore other things about myself. I just really, really enjoy writing, really enjoy being a singer,” she had said.

She later elaborated on that perspective in an interview with NME. “I’ve made plenty of meaningful songs in the past and I’ve struggled to perform them live because they’re so melancholy and sad. Right now, I don’t want to sing those songs.”

In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “None of the five tracks from ‘Higher Than Heaven’ that Goulding has already shared has fared as well on the charts. However, this is less a reflection of their quality, perhaps, than the uphill struggle faced by every female pop artist in her mid-thirties; at this point, the music industry’s inherent sexism and ageism tend to coalesce to become a limiting factor.

“But whether it yields chart hits or not, Goulding’s fifth album still shimmers with the confidence of a consummate professional.”