Ellie Goulding wants to collaborate with Charli XCX

Ellie Goulding has revealed that she wants to collaborate with Charli XCX, with the pair already “deciding” to write a track together.

Ellie Goulding’s recent collaboration with Calvin Harris ‘Miracle’ went to Number One in the Official UK Singles Chart yesterday (April 7), beating out competition from Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran.

She also released her fifth studio album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ yesterday, after claiming it was her “least personal” album.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Goulding has said she wants to team up with Charli XCX on a future track.

“I was chatting to Charli XCX last night and whenever I see her I make a point of saying I’m such a big fan, because I am. I just love that she’s just always been true to herself and completely authentic, and she’s a great songwriter and a great pop artist. I always say that to her when I see her,” said Goulding.

“I would love to do a song with Charli. Honestly, I would. We’re gonna write together, that’s what we decided last night,” Goulding continued before she said she also wants to work with Caroline Polacheck. “I’d love to do a song with [her] because I feel like vocally it’d be really interesting.”

When asked about a “support system” between pop stars, Goulding said: “No, I’m really going at it alone at the moment. But it’s my fault. I’m really shy.”

“I’ve never felt part of a clique of singers. Charli’s done songs with Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek, and I’m obviously big fans of them both, and I’m like, ‘are you guys all hanging out somewhere that I don’t know about?’”

She added: “I think it’s just me not putting myself out there enough because I’m shy and introverted. I guess I always think ‘oh, they wouldn’t want to work with me’. That’s my imposter syndrome kicking in. But I’ve done all right by myself.”

Last month, RAYE said that she would love to form a rock supergroup with Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama and Ivorian Doll. “I feel like that would be a really dope, brilliant rock band.”

It comes after Charli XCX confirmed she’d signed a new record deal, but shut down rumours it was with Dirty Hit. She’s also been pictured in the studio with Robyn and Patrik Berger.