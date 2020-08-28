Listen to a new live album of Elliott Smith’s first ever solo show from 1994

A 25th anniversary reissue of Elliott Smith‘s self-titled debut album has been released today (August 28).

Alongside a remastered version of the full album, the new reissue also contains a live album called ‘Live At Umbra Penumbra’.

Recorded on September 17, 1994, the show at the titular Portland cafe, is said to be the earliest recorded solo acoustic show of Smith’s.

Speaking of the show in question, Smith’s family archivist Larry Crane says: “There are fan-traded MP3s out there of this show. But when people hear what I was able to extract from this original tape, they’ll be shocked.”

The reissue of ‘Elliott Smith’ comes as a double vinyl LP, alongside a 52-page book with photographs and lyrics, and as a double CD.

Listen to the new reissue below.

The reissue comes via Smith’s longtime home of Kill Rock Stars. Speaking of the new reissue, label founder Slim Moon said: “At KRS we follow the direction of Elliott’s family. They have always expressed a desire for us to honour his legacy by keeping the albums available, and by bringing his music to new generations of listeners.”

He added: “As the industry has changed, we’ve worked hard to make sure Elliott’s legacy is available for new fans to discover and old fans to re-discover.”

The new reissue of the debut album follows the release of new remastered versions and deluxe reissues of Smith’s albums ‘XO’ and ‘Figure 8’, which were shared to mark what would have been the singer’s 50th birthday last year. Elliott Smith passed away in 2003 at age 34.

To celebrate Smith’s 50th birthday, his closest friends and collaborators chose their favourite songs of his for an NME feature.