Elon Musk reinstates Kanye West’s Twitter account after eight month ban

Elon Musk has reinstated Kanye West‘s Twitter account after an eight month ban.

It comes after he was previously banned from the platform three times, the last being on December 2 last year after the rapper tweeted an illustration of a swastika inside a Star of David.

The inflammatory post was one of many West – also known as Ye – tweeted at the time, culminating in Musk confirming that West’s account would be suspended due to violating the platform’s policies “against incitement to violence”.

The rapper previously faced significant backlash after making a series of antisemitic remarks, wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, and expressing false claims about the death of George Floyd.

Despite his return to Twitter, West will now not be eligible to monetise his account and advertisements will not appear next to his posts, reports the Wall Street Journal.

His account was reinstated after receiving reassurance that he would not use the platform to share antisemitic or otherwise harmful language. He is yet to post any new tweets.

Meanwhile, Ice Cube recently said that West has “learned a lot” from a controversial year that’s seen him express numerous antisemitic views.

During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Ice Cube was asked about his “wobbly relationship” with Ye before he confirmed that he had met up with the rapper “a couple of weeks ago”.

When asked about how West is currently dealing with what’s happened, the ‘Fuck Tha Police’ artist responded: “I believe he’s doing great. He’s still dealing with some people trying to hold on to his money. But for the most part, I believe he’s in a good space.

“I think he’s learned a lot from this past year, and hopefully he’ll come out better on the other side.”