Elon Musk shares his thoughts on Sam Smith’s Grammys performance

Elon Musk has shared his thoughts on Sam Smith‘s live performance at the Grammys 2023.

Smith took to the stage with Kim Petras at the 65th Annual Awards in Los Angeles, California last Sunday (February 5) for a live airing of the pair’s 2022 collaborative single ‘Unholy’.

Introducing Smith and Petras, Madonna asked if the audience were “ready for a little controversy”. The duo then delivered a fiery performance, which featured red lighting, pyrotechnics and dancers in metal cages. Smith, meanwhile, donned a hat with devil horns.

Musk, CEO of Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla, responded to a clip of ‘Unholy’ at the Grammys yesterday (February 7). “End of days vibes,” he tweeted.

Later, Musk replied to a Twitter user who said they thought the performance had “kinda lame vibes”. He wrote: “If that’s satan, we have nothing to worry about.” See the tweets below.

Smith’s Grammys appearance also caught the attention of conspiracy theorists who believed the singer had been “taken over by demons” at the event.

Republican senator Ted Cruz, meanwhile, retweeted several strongly-worded quote tweets branding the performance as satanic. “This is… evil,” he commented on his retweet of a post by conservative commentator Liz Wheeler.

During her introductory speech, Madonna said: “Here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music. If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something.

“I’m here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. All you troublemakers out there need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed. You are seen, you are heard and, most of all, you are appreciated.”

Smith and Petras went home with the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for ‘Unholy’ at last weekend’s ceremony.

“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” Petras said. “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”

The German singer also paid tribute to the late friend SOPHIE, adding: “[She] told me this would happen and always believed in me. Thank you so much for your inspiration, SOPHIE. I adore you and your inspiration will always be in my music.”

‘Unholy’ appears on Sam Smith’s fourth studio album ‘Gloria’, which came out last month.

In other news, a co-founder of Twitter recently said that he believes Elon Musk “doesn’t seem like” the right person to own the social media platform.