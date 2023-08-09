Elon Musk’s X to auction off Twitter’s “essential” albums, instruments and more

Items from the Twitter headquarters including vinyls, instruments and furniture are being auctioned off, it has been announced.

Twitter was recently bought by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who decided that the company needed a rebrand. The social media platform now refers to itself as X, but its website is still twitter.com.

As part of the platform’s new remodel, and online auction, dubbed “Twitter Rebranding: Online Auction Featuring Memorabilia, Art, Office Assets & More!”, it will be auctioning off all of the furniture, lights and numerous guitars, drum sets, amps, keyboards, and other music gear that the company’s headquarters homed.

Advertisement

X is auctioning off signs and other items from the former Twitter HQ. 🔗: https://t.co/UEBsV9UToH pic.twitter.com/dVb5UtjkA7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2023

Set to commence on September 12 through Heritage Global Partners, music fans also have the chance to bid on the office’s record player that comes with a collection of 24 records, dubbed “The Twitter Essential’s”.

The LPs included in the pack feature artists such as David Bowie, Tom Petty, Marvin Gaye, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, ABBA, Pink Floyd, John Lennon, Nirvana, Elton John, Prince, Bee Gees, Madonna and Fleetwood Mac. Contemporary releases include My Morning Jacket’s ‘Z‘, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour‘, and the Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack.

Other items being auctioned off are Twitter logo lights, Twitter signs and a Twitter bird shaped coffee table. The company held an auction earlier this year in preparation for its rebranding.

Elsewhere, actor Mark Hamill called for Twitter users to boycott the site in protest against Musk’s rebranding of the platform to X.

Advertisement

The Star Wars actor encouraged users to stop tweeting entirely on Tuesday (August 1). “This will only be effective if EVERYONE refrains from tweeting (X-ing?) on August 1st a/k/a #TweetlessTuesday,” he wrote on the platform.

Musk’s rebranding has also faced a few roadblocks, with the erection of the new logo on the roof of the company’s headquarters being halted and the rebrand being halted in Japan, following clashes with the trademarked name of hit rock band, X Japan.