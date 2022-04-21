Elton John announces 50th anniversary reissue of ‘Madman Across The Water’

Elton John has announced a special 50th anniversary reissue of his 1971 album ‘Madman Across The Water’.

The singer/songwriter’s fourth studio album, which was recorded at Trident Studios in central London in February and August 1971, featured such songs as ‘Tiny Dancer’, ‘Levon’ and ‘Indian Summer’.

‘Madman Across The Water’ will be reissued on June 10 via UMe to celebrate its recent 50th anniversary, and will be available as a 3xCD and 1xBlu-ray super deluxe box set, as well as in 4xLP, 1xLP limited edition coloured vinyl, and 2xCD formats. Pre-order is available now from here.

Advertisement

The reissue features Bob Ludwig’s 2016 remaster of the main album, as well as 18 previously unreleased tracks, rare, restored material from the era, piano demos of the album, and the audio from John’s 1972 BBC Sounds For Saturday concert.

The box set, which is detailed further in the above video, also includes photos, an essay with interviews with those who helped make the album, memorabilia and artwork taken from the Rocket Archive.

You can see the tracklist for the super deluxe box set reissue of ‘Madman Across The Water’ below.

CD 1

‘Tiny Dancer’ (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster) ‘Levon’ (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster) ‘Razor Face’ (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster) ‘Madman Across The Water’ (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster) ‘Indian Sunset’ (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster) ‘Holiday Inn’ (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster) ‘Rotten Peaches’ (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster) ‘All The Nasties’ (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster) ‘Goodbye’ (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster) ‘Indian Sunset’ (Live Radio Broadcast) ‘Madman Across The Water’ (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson) ‘Rock Me When He’s Gone’ ‘Levon’ (Mono Single Version) ‘Razor Face’ (Extended Version)

CD 2

‘Madman Across The Water’ (1970 Piano Demo) ‘Tiny Dancer’ (Piano Demo) ‘Levon’ (Piano Demo) ‘Razor Face’ (Piano Demo) ‘Madman Across The Water’ (1971 Piano Demo) ‘Indian Sunset’ (Piano Demo) ‘Holiday Inn’ (Piano Demo) ‘Rotten Peaches’ (Piano Demo) ‘All The Nasties’ (Piano Demo) ‘Goodbye’ (Piano Demo) ‘Rock Me When He’s Gone’ (Piano Demo) ‘Rock Me When He’s Gone’ (Full Version)

Advertisement

CD 3

‘Tiny Dancer’ (BBC Sounds For Saturday) ‘Rotten Peaches’ (BBC Sounds For Saturday) ‘Razor Face’ (BBC Sounds For Saturday) ‘Holiday Inn’ (BBC Sounds For Saturday) ‘Indian Sunset’ (BBC Sounds For Saturday) ‘Levon’ (BBC Sounds For Saturday) ‘Madman Across The Water’ (BBC Sounds For Saturday) ‘Goodbye’ (BBC Sounds For Saturday)

Elton John recently announced a number of new dates for his farewell North American tour. You can find tickets for his North American dates here, and UK tickets here.