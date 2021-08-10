Watch Elton John cover and dance along toBTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’

Elton John has shared his rendition of BTS’ latest single ‘Permission to Dance’, which also references the singer.

The song, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran, is the Korean group’s second English-language release of 2021 following May’s ‘Butter’. The iconic musician put his own spin on the song after the boyband’s leader RM posted a video of him lip-syncing to the song while tagging John.

When it all seems like it’s wrong Just sing along to @eltonofficial 🎤 #PermissionToDance pic.twitter.com/4IBwtbXV1S — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 6, 2021

“When the nights get colder / And the rhythms got you falling behind,” John crooned in a short video that was uploaded onto his personal Twitter account. “Thanks, BTS. Love to the ARMY,” he added at the end of the video.

🎶When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind 🎶 @BTS_twt #permissiontodance pic.twitter.com/3pDhkOiY35 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 6, 2021

Aside from a short cover of ‘Permission To Dance’, the iconic musician also tried his hand at the song’s accompanying challenge, dancing along to the K-pop septet’s tune in a video on YouTube.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly described ‘Permission To Dance’ as “a little formulaic and predictable in places”, but also noted that “nothing has to – or can – reinvent the wheel to be deemed good”.

In other BTS news, the group recently spoke about their desire to keep pushing the limits with their English releases, saying that “language doesn’t matter to us that much like [it did in] the past”.

“You know, we want to transcend everything, even ourselves too. I guess that’s the power of music”, added BTS leader RM. He then went on to assure fans that there are no “borders, boundaries or limits” when it comes to their releases.